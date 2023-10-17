We have no confidence in America: Pro-Palestine picketers in Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Various pro-Palestinian organisations have picketed at the office of the US Consulate in the Durban CBD to put pressure on America to play its role in ensuring an immediate end of acts of war between Israel and Palestine.

The picket comes as thousands of Palestinians are forced to flee their homes in north Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground attack against Hamas hideouts.

Hamas attacked Israel more than a week ago, killing at least 1 400 people. Around 2 500 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed following retaliatory airstrikes by Israeli troops.

Mulana Rafeek Hassen of the organisation People Against Oppression elaborates.

“We have no confidence in America. We have no confidence in Britain and the western world, well not all of them. But what we are saying the true loving people, the people of justice in this world, the people who love human rights in this world. The people of all the BRICS countries and of the south we say we will never give up. We stand up against this. The reason America and Britain are supporting this is because they themselves are colonisers they also stole the land all over the world.”