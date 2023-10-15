Springboks fans excited ahead of quarterfinal clash against France

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Springbok fans in Polokwane in Limpopo have expressed excitement ahead of tonight’s much-anticipated quarterfinal clash against host nation France.

France is ranked number two while South Africa is ranked third in world rugby rankings.

A group of supporters who gathered at a sports bar believe the Boks will win over Les Bleus.

“I think they will give South Africa a challenge but we are going to win,” says one fan.

“South Africa is going to win. The reason why I am saying (this), I checked the last games, we were performing very well,” says another fan.

RWC 2023 I Polokwane fans gather ahead of the Springboks game against France tonight:

Meanwhile, young Springbok supporters have shared their predictions ahead of the highly-anticipated rugby quarterfinal between Springboks and France.

Youngsters between the ages of five and 10 have joined their parents in wishing the Springboks the best of luck.

RWC 2023 | Springboks ready for France: