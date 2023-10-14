City Power yet to determine duration of Eldorado Park power outage

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

City Power says they have not yet determined the duration of the power outage in some parts of Eldorado Park.

This is after a fire that broke out yesterday morning destroying some essential infrastructure of the Eldorado substation.

However, the power utility says despite the damage caused by the blaze not being extensive, repairs still need to be carried out.

City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, says repairs are progressing very well.

“Areas that are still off include Eldorado Pack Extension 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Pimville Zone 9 and Devland residential area. We are still investigating the exact cause of this fire and also the actual extent of the damage is being conducted and that will basically be made public after we found the results.”