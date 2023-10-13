Situation in Gaza has reached ‘a dangerous new low’: Guterres

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The situation in Gaza has reached a “a dangerous new low,” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday (October 13).

Speaking from the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres said: “The horrific terror attacks by Hamas on Israel that have killed more than 1 200 people and injured thousands more last Saturday were followed by intense bombardment of Gaza that has already killed 1 800 people and injured thousands more. After days of airstrikes, the Israeli Defense Forces have ordered the Palestinians in Gaza City and its surroundings to move to the south of the territory, moving more than 1 million people across a densely populated warzone to a place with no food, water or accommodation when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous and in some cases simply not possible.”

He added that he was in constant contact with regional leaders to focus on ways to reduce suffering.

“I’ve been in constant contact with the leaders across the region, focused on ways to reduce suffering and prevent further dangerous escalation in the West Bank or elsewhere in the region, especially in southern Lebanon. The exchange of fire across the blue line is very worrying. It must stop. We need immediate humanitarian access throughout Gaza so that we can get fuel, food and water to everyone in need. Even wars have rules/ International humanitarian law and human rights law must be respected and upheld.”

Guterres said civilians must be protected and must never be used as human shields.

He also called for all hostages in Gaza to be released immediately: “It is imperative that all parties and those we influence, who have influence over them. Do everything possible to achieve these steps. Finally, I want to say something about the hatred that is being stoked by this terrible conflict across the Middle East and around the world. Demonizing language that incites violence is never accepted. I call on all leaders to speak out against anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry and hate speech of all kinds. This is a time for the international community to come together around protecting civilians and finding a lasting solution to this unending cycle of deaths and destruction.”

UN addresses the media on the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict