Judge in Meyiwa trial orders amended statements be given to defence

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has ordered the state to furnish defence counsels in the Senzo Meyiwa trial with all copies of the amended statements before they can commence with a trial within a trial.

Mokgoatlheng ruled that a trial within a trial be held.

It is being held to challenge the admissibility of the alleged confessions and warning statements allegedly made by the accused.

Five men are on trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the soccer star who was fatally shot in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand in 2014.

Judge Mokgoatlheng says, “That’s pro forma, because he said he doesn’t have that one in his possession, give it to every counsel. Just make copies so that nobody will accuse this judge of not conducting a fair trial.”

“But this court says you must make copies of the document that you will intend using as pro forma, which you have redacted,” adds Mokgoatlheng.

Below is the live stream: