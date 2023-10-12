Health Dept to boost available vaccines

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The National Department of Health is expected to introduce new vaccines, as of January 2024 that will be included in the routine Expanded Programme on Immunisation at a cost of R3.5 billion. This was revealed by Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla in Centurion after the National Health Council met for their third meeting of the year.

Phaahla says South Africa continues to experience outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, despite a strong childhood vaccination programme.

He explains the vaccines that will be added to the list of routine vaccines for babies and children.

” We have approved the introduction of an expanded programme of immunisation for children. We are spending just over R3.5 billion per annum. There are improved vaccinations that we are going to be delivering to prevent whooping cough, tetanus diphtheria. There are new vaccines which we are introducing. These new derivatives will reduce the chances of resurfacing of some of these conditions in the community. We are also introducing a combination vaccine of measles and rubella.”

The meeting also reflected on a number of issues impacting the provision quality of healthcare service in the country, including medico-legal claims, cost containment measures announced by the National Treasury and mitigating factors.

Russell Rensburg, Director of the Rural Health Advocacy Project, weighs in: