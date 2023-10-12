Implicated SA peacekeepers in DRC assault UN investigators

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) says the eight South Africa peacekeepers who have been suspended amid allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse assaulted UN mission personnel who went to check on the allegations.

The mission says precautionary measures have already been initiated in line with the Secretary-General’s zero-tolerance policy for sexual exploitation and abuse and other forms of misconduct.

The UN says upon receiving information that the South African contingent members, who are deployed in the volatile east of the country, were fraternizing after curfew at an out of bounds bar known for its transactional sex, MONUSCO’s conduct and military personnel visited the premises.

The Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says, “After confirming their presence and attempting to detain the mission, the contingent members for breaching the UN standards of conduct and the mission’s non-fraternization policy, UN mission personnel were physically assaulted and threatened by the contingent members. There’s also evidence indicating a serious failure in the exercise of command and control by senior military officials belonging to that same contingent.”

Dujarric adds, “The relevant authorities are being informed of the allegations, including a request to deploy a national investigation officer to investigate jointly with OIOS from the UN.

Any identified victims will be referred to for assistance in line with the UN’s Comprehensive Strategy on assistance and support to victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.”