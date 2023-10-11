High Court orders SABC’s 2017 security contract be set aside

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered that the decision by the SABC to award a contract worth R185-million to Mafoko Security in 2017, be set aside.

Mjayeli Security, who also competed for the tender, brought an application to review the awarding of the contract that they deemed to be irregular.

This comes after The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) issued a damning report about the security tender at the public broadcaster in 2019.

The report found evidence of irregularities in the interim board’s awarding of a security contract to Mafoko Security.

On 6 July 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the SIU to investigate the procurement of goods, works and services by the SABC from Mafoko Security Patrols.

As a result, the SIU report revealed that Mafoko Security won the tender even though it was ranked second during the bidding process. The SIU previously said, the interim board overruled its own supply chain processes and failed to act in the best interest of the SABC.

Now the High Court has ordered that the SABC obtain an independent audit verification.

The court will thereafter determine the amount of profits that Mafoko should pay back to the SABC and the SIU)