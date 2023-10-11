FS police investigating after 4-year-old’s body found in a bucket

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police in the Free State are pleading with the community of Selosesha at Thaba Nchu in the Free State not to take the law into their own hands after the body of four-year-old Amogelang Finger was found inside a bucket on the family’s property.

She went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says they’ve opened an inquest case.

“We are asking them to give us space, so that we can investigate the matter and then we will come back to them and inform them the way forward. This indeed was something that was done by a person or persons and we will work to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to book.”

Meanwhile, Amogelang’s mother, Tshegofatso Finger says she’s broken.

“If maybe I was given a chance to save my daughter’s life, I would do it without any hesitation. My daughter was a lively spirit, my daughter was a bubbly spirit, my daughter was a fun baby. My daughter loved people. I am gonna miss her, I already miss her. I already feel her void. I don’t know the cause of my daughter’s death, but then as the police said, they suspect it could be that she was poisoned. I don’t know what to say to the culprit, whatever that person did to my daughter really broke me, I don’t know if i’ll ever recover from this, seeing my daughter laying there helpless. I’m in shock.”