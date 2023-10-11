Eskom unbundling will help resolve distribution issues: NERSA

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) says it hopes that the draft Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill will finally resolve the challenge of electricity distribution when it comes into law.

The amendment seeks the unbundling of Eskom into three separate divisions.

Parliament is currently conducting the legislative process of the public hearings on the proposed Amendment Bill.

Speaking outside the Green Energy Africa Summit in Cape Town one of the representatives of NERSA, Nhlanhla Gumede, says the issue of energy distribution has been a long-standing problem which needs swift solution.

“We need to have an independent transmission system operating so that you know…firstly the investments that are required in the grid will be made in a cost-effective way. And the charges that are going to be made if you are introducing your own power will be above board that you are not going to have special plants for Eskom and you need to do that. Then of course there is a big elephant in the room which is the distribution. That hopefully also the bill will deal with it. It has been an outstanding matter for a very longest of time in South Africa.”