Another blaze at Lohatla Army Combat Training Centre

Another fire has broken out at the Lohatla Army Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape.

Last week, six people died when a fire swept through the base. The fire was believed to have started at a nearby mine, 15 kilometres from the army base.

Three members of SANDF who were injured in the Friday blaze are still in hospital.

The SANDF says it is still assessing the latest fire and it will respond in due time.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise is expected to visit the base tomorrow and have a memorial service for the fallen soldiers.