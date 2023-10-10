Two silks and a professor to act as ConCourt judges

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed two silks and a professor of constitutional law and human rights to act as judges of the Constitutional Court.

Advocate Alan Dodson SC, a member of the Johannesburg Bar will act from the first to the 30th of November this year.

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson will act from the first of November to the 15th of December as well as the first of February to the 31st of March next year.

This, while University of Johannesburg Professor, David Bilchitz will act from the first of February to the 31st of March next year.

This comes after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo revived an old practice by recommending the two senior lawyers and a law professor to act as judges in the apex court.

For many years, appointments to the Constitutional Court have usually been judges who have gone through the ranks of the South African judiciary.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has had difficulty with attracting suitable candidates to serve in judicial vacancies at the Constitutional Court.