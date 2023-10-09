Nothing could justify acts of terror and killing: UN Chief

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

UN Chief António Guterres condemned the developments in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory. He was addressing the media, following an extraordinary meeting of senior UN leaders to discuss the unprecedented developments in Israel and Palestine.

He urged all parties to immediately cease these attacks and release all hostages. Guterres said that while he recognises the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people, nothing could justify acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians.

“Let me begin by repeating my utter condemnation at the abhorrent attacks by Hamas, and others against Israeli towns and villages in the Gaza, periphery which have left over 800 Israelis dead and more than 2500 injured. I recognise the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people but nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming, and abduction of civilians. In the face of these unprecedented attacks, Israeli army strikes have pounded Gaza. I’m deeply alarmed by reports of over 500 Palestinians, including women and children, killed in Gaza and over 3000 injured.”