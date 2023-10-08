Dangor expresses deep concern over Mideast situation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

International Relations and Cooperation Director General, Zane Dangor says any form of violence that has claimed the lives of innocent civilians, including women and children is regrettable.

The South African government has called for an immediate cessation of violence between Israel and Palestine.

Hamas on Saturday launched a massive rocket and land attack from the Gaza Strip. At least 700 Israelis are believed to have been killed and 2000 wounded in the Hamas attack. At least 413 Palestinians are believed to have been killed and 2 300 wounded in Israeli airstrikes and Israel says it has killed another 400 Hamas fighters.

Dangor says the situation is very concerning.

“No matter the justification whenever civilians are killed it makes prospects for peace a distant reality. Our view is that there must be an immediate cessation of hostilities. There must be the convening of talks that will lead to a just and lasting peace meaning the occupation must end. The right of status must return and until there’s peace the prospects of lasting peace will be a wish. There’s always violence when there’s repression.”

Palestinian-Israeli Conflict | Fear of wider conflict: Mia Alberti reports

Over 30 Israelis captive

Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala said on Sunday that his faction was holding captive more than 30 of the Israelis who were abducted in the Gaza Strip since Saturday after Hamas launched attacks on Israel.

The captives will not be repatriated “till all of our prisoners are released,” al-Nakhala added, referring to thousands of Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons.

Time to ‘obliterate’ Hamas

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday accused Palestinian group Hamas of committing war crimes, vowing that it was time to “obliterate” Hamas terror infrastructure while seeking to keep normalisation talks with Saudi Arabia on track.

In a dramatic assault launched from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Saturday, Hamas militants stormed into Israeli towns, killing more than 600 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages, in the deadliest day for Israel since the 1973 war.

Palestinian-Israeli Conflict | UN Security Council to meet: Sherwin Bryce-Pease reports

-Additional reporting by Reuters