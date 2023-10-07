Investigation into Cape Town submarine incident begins next week

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Investigations into the Cape Town submarine incident that led to the death of three submariners will commence next week. A board of inquiry led by a senior navy captain will present its findings by the 10th of November.

SA Navy Vice Admiral Monde Lobese was addressing mourners at the funeral of the late Warrant Officer Lucas Mojela at Pollen village in the Ga-Matlala area in Limpopo.

Mojela, Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector and Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa were swept away by the high seas during a training exercise.

Warrant Officer Lucas Mojela laid to rest

An official send-off for a serviceman who spent 24 years in the Navy. Fellow Navy officers donned their full uniform to bid farewell to one of their own.

Warrant Officer Mojela’s funeral is the second full military funeral held for the three submariners who perished in Cape Town last month.

They died during a vertical transfer exercise involving a South African Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter and the submarine SAS Manthatisi.

Mojela was remembered for serving his country with dignity.

SA Navy Vice Admiral Monde Lobese says, “Our gallant fighter and hero Warrant Officer Mojela lived up to his pledge to serve and defend his country and his people with honour dignity courage integrity until his last minute on the earth he was indeed a true servant of South Africa and Africa, he contributed his life to ensure that there could be peace in the world.”

A board of inquiry will commence with investigations into the events that led to death of the navy trio.

It will take over a month to complete its work and the findings will be made public after it had been presented to navy officials.

Lobese adds, “The South African Navy will investigate the circumstances that caused terrible this tragedy I have convened a board of inquiry to do justice. This board will be led by a Captain who has commanded the one class on the submarines they will start their preparations for the board in order to commence on the 11th of October and have been given a month to complete their investigations, the findings outcomes and the recommendations.”

Three navy buildings will be named after the three officers.

The last of the trio, Master Warrant Officer Mathipa’s funeral will be held at Ga-Dikgale, outside Polokwane, on Sunday.