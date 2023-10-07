Staying cool during heatwave: Insights from Robert Mulaudzi

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The SA Weather Service has issued a heatwave warning across parts of North West, Free State and Gauteng provinces, with scorching temperatures expected to continue until Sunday.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi has advised Gauteng residents to continue to stay hydrated by making sure that they drink lots of water and also try and avoid direct sunlight especially between around 11 am and 3 pm in the afternoon since that is the time when it is extremely hot.

Mulaudzi has encouraged those who work directly in the sunlight to take regular breaks.

He says exposure to direct sunlight can lead to heat exhaustion, and heat cramps which might also lead to heat stroke.

Heatwave Warning | Tips to avoid direct sunlight: Robert Mulaudzi