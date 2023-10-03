eThekwini suspects vandalism to water infrastructure

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda says they have reported the issue of suspected sabotage and vandalism of their infrastructure to the State Security Agency for investigation.

Kaunda and Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu held a media briefing in Durban.

Water outages in some areas north of Durban including Umhlanga resulted in residents not having water for eight days. Kaunda says they want a report around the instances of vandalism.

“For now, they have produced a preliminary report which we cannot communicate for now and we are expecting a final report from them in terms of what is it that they have identified, in the city. We suspect that there is major vandalism, there is also sabotage in our infrastructure, and we know that it may be influenced by contractors who want to get work. It may also happen with those who are providing water tankers because they want to be contracted. So, we do not want to speculate.”