Anglican Archbishop of Southern Africa Thabo Makgoba has extended condolences to the family of the founding leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Prime Minister of the AmaZulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, his friends and the nation.

Buthelezi died in the early hours of Saturday morning at the age of 95. He was discharged last week after spending more than a month in a Durban hospital.

Makgoba who visited Buthelezi various times in hospital including on his birthday has this message:

“On this day after we celebrated the birth of the Virgin Mary, we sadly hear of the passing on of the Prince Mangosuthu Gatcha Buthelezi. We pray for the repose of his soul. May his soul rest in Peace and Rise in Glory. Our deepest condolences and deepest condolences to the nation, to the Zulu Nation, to the Zulu Royal family, to his nearest and dearest and to those who he loves and those who loved him. Go home Christian Soldier where there is not pain, no suffering any longer, Amen!”

‘Man of integrity and stature’

As more tributes continue to pour in, the Afrikanerbond Jan Bosman has joined those who extended condolences, describing Buthelezi as a man of integrity and stature, who had had respect for the Afrikaners.

“It is with some sadness that the Afrikanerbond learnt of the passing of Prince Buthelezi. We hand contact with him on many occasions in the past and on the basis of mutual respect. What stood out for us was his respect was his Afrikaners and the role that Afrikaners played in their land. And that’s why we honour his legacy. We wish to convey our condolences and deepest sympathy to the people of South Africa, the Zulu nation, the Royal family, the Buthelezi family and everybody that knew him. He was a man of integrity of stature and we therefore honour his legacy and May he rest in peace”, says Bosman.

‘Leader of the people’

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says the passing of Prince Buthelezi marks the end of an era for the Zulu Kingdom.

The council of churches has joined those who extended its condolences to the Buthelezi family and Zulu nation.

SACC General Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says, “We extend our condolences to the entire Buthelezi family, Isizwe sa BabUButhelezi, who have lost their father and Pillar of their family. We extend our condolences of His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the entire kingdom who have been robbed of the experience and wisdom of a leader of the people – uShenge, uMntwana wakwaPhindangene. And as we take in the moment of his quiet departure, we recognise the joy of his spirit in being united with his dear wife and his venerable mother, Princess Magogo in the eternal worship of the Lord he served as a dedicated Anglican lay minister.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family at this time, as they grapple with this loss. Indeed this marks the end of an era for the Zulu Kingdom. Uphumule Umntwan’enkosi. Lala Ngoxolo Shenge!”

