The total number of coronavirus tests conducted to date in South Africa is 3 821 162.

South Africa has recorded 1 079 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, carrying the total number of cases to 640 441.

Gauteng has the highest number of cases, accounting for 33.3% of the total number of cases, with KwaZulu-Natal the second-highest number of cases with 115 081.

The Department of Health has also announced the death of 82 more people. “27 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from Gauteng, 9 from Eastern Cape, 6 from Free State, 5 from Northern Cape, 20 from Western Cape,” the Department says.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 086. “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.”

The recoveries now stand at 567 729 which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%.

