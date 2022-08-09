The case against 81 suspects who were arrested in Krugersdorp last weekend will resume in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday, in Gauteng’s West Rand.

The suspects were arrested following the gang rape of eight women, who were part of a production crew, shooting a music video in the area. They were working on site when the attack took place near a mine dump in Krugersdorp.

Video: Police raid illegal mines in Krugersdorp

At this stage, none of the suspects have been linked to the rapes. The suspects are allegedly illegal miners who operate in the derelict mine shafts. They all face charges of being in the country without proper documents.

Last week, Gauteng was marred by violent protests following the gang rape.

Local communities are calling for a shutdown of illegal mines and are demanding that illegal immigrants leave South Africa.

A document containing personal details of the victims has allegedly been leaked by SAPS officials. Now, the Information Regulator will be conducting an assessment into the alleged breach of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) by SAPS officials.

Video: Krugersdorp crime, protests and illegal mining: Update with SABC’s Hasina Gori

