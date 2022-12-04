France play Poland in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Sunday.

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 1700 local

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Capacity: 44,400

Odds (after 90 minutes):

France win: 1/4

Poland win: 12/1

Draw: 9/2

Key stats:

* France have become the first reigning World Cup champions to reach the knockout stages since Brazil in 2006.

* France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Poland across all competitions (W3 D4), with their last defeat against the Poles coming in a friendly in 1982 (0-4).

* Poland have progressed from a World Cup group stage for the first time since 1986, when they lost 0-4 to Brazil in the round of 16.

* Wojciech Szczesny has become just the third goalkeeper to save two penalties (excluding shootouts) in a World Cup after American Brad Friedel (2002) and his own compatriot Jan Tomaszewski (1974).

* Against Argentina (2-0) on matchday three, Poland conceded for the first time at the 2022 World Cup.

Previous meetings:

* Poland won the only previous World Cup clash between the sides, the third-place play-off match in the 1982 tournament (3-2). Their two last games which had anything at stake – both Euro 1996 qualifiers – ended in draws.