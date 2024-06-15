sabc-plus-logo

Home

80 days of no rolling blackouts as Eskom continues recovery plan

Eskom's electricity pylons
  • Electricity pylons carrying power from Koeberg nuclear power plant are seen in Cape Town, South Africa July 11, 2018.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today marks 80-days of no rolling blackouts as Eskom says it continues to implement its recovery plan to reduce load shedding.

Eskom CEO, Dan Marokane says this is due to team work and the dedication to keep the lights on.

However Marokane says there is still a risk of rolling blackouts.


He briefed the media on Friday on his 100-days as Eskom’s CEO at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg.

“The executive team here before my arrival, together with our staff, have already achieved significant progress in the areas of generation recovery as we speak today. We have seen some phenomenal performance in as far as the reduction of unplanned outages is concerned.”

State of winter season readiness | Eskom Board Chairperson, Mteto Nyati weighs in:

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES