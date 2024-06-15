80 days of no rolling blackouts as Eskom continues recovery plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today marks 80-days of no rolling blackouts as Eskom says it continues to implement its recovery plan to reduce load shedding.

Eskom CEO, Dan Marokane says this is due to team work and the dedication to keep the lights on.

However Marokane says there is still a risk of rolling blackouts.

#Eskom #MediaStatement Eskom Group Chief Executive 100 days update – Gaining insights for creating a competitive and sustainable Eskom pic.twitter.com/jOzRy0VpbB — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 14, 2024



He briefed the media on Friday on his 100-days as Eskom’s CEO at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg.

“The executive team here before my arrival, together with our staff, have already achieved significant progress in the areas of generation recovery as we speak today. We have seen some phenomenal performance in as far as the reduction of unplanned outages is concerned.”

State of winter season readiness | Eskom Board Chairperson, Mteto Nyati weighs in: