Eight suspects will appear in court again on Monday after being arrested last week for their roles in fraudulent driver and learner license transactions in the Northern Cape and North West.

The police spokesperson, Sabata Mokgwabone says officials were arrested at testing centres in Ganyesa and Vryburg as well as Letlhabile near Brits, North West, and Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

“The suspects reportedly conducted a number of unlawful drivers and learner’s licenses transactions in exchange for money, meanwhile suspects are expected to appear at the Vryburg magistrate court on various corruption and fraud-related charges.”