8 North West municipalities commit to fixing their financial problems

Eight of the 12 North West municipalities whose equitable share was withheld by Treasury have now committed to fixing their financial problems. Provincial Cooperative Governance head of department, Ben Bole says the commitments led to a partial release of funds, with hopes that full allocations may soon be restored.

National Treasury withheld the money over concerns about financial mismanagement, poor governance and failure to meet financial rules.

Bole says they will continue monitoring the municipalities’ recovery plans.

“The meeting today, which was convened by both MEC’s responsible for provincial treasury and CoGHSTA, they have called all the municipalities in the province, including their municipal managers CFOs. Then a commitment was made that they are still going to comply with the requirements of the National Treasury. And those outstanding municipalities also committed. They are going to comply so that the 100% of the equitable share must then be released.”

The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some residents welcoming the move, saying it is time for municipalities to be held accountable for their financial failures and service delivery challenges.

“We experience repeated service failures and see little accountability for the municipal mismanagement,” says a resident.

Another resident adds, “You look around in many townships people are walking like kangaroos, jumping on the streets because of the drainage system is floating around the streets. People don’t have water. Go to many townships and many big towns the roads have a lot of potholes. The money which was supposed to be used was money was money of the equitable share.”

Thabang Morutloa