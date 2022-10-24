Western Cape High Court is due to resume hearing testimony in the case of a 56-year-old man accused of raping and killing an 8-year-old girl on Tuesday.

The accused is facing 27 charges but was arrested for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Tazne Van Wyk. The 8-year-old was reported missing in February 2020 and 10 days later Pangkaeker was arrested in Cradock.

He led police to a stormwater drain in Worcester where her body was found. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The judge started by narrating all the 27 charges in the indictment against the accused, dating back to 2013, and gave a possible minimum sentence for each.

On the possible sentence for various counts, Acting Judge Alen Maher stated the court must adhere to the provision of the constitution, which orders that upon a conviction, the name of the accused must be included in the national register for sex offenders.

Judge Maher then recapped and read detailed evidence from the witnesses who testified. The state had 37 witnesses including some of the alleged victims, who are largely minors.

Pangkaeker sat behind the interpreter and stared blankly as he listened to what was said. The state believes the offence was planned or premeditated.

Acting judge Alen Maher said, “The state alleges that the accused on the 7th of February to 8th February 2020 near N1 Road in Worcester in the district of Worcester the accused unlawfully and intentionally killed Tazne Carly Van Wyk, a female person by applying unknown blunt trauma to her head, neck, pelvis in which the exact manner is not known to the state.”

Judge Maher will continue to deliver judgment on Tuesday.

