79 Zimbabwean opposition members charged with disorderly conduct

79 members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Zimbabwe have appeared before a Harare magistrate on charges of disorderly conduct and participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry.

They were arrested by police on Sunday at the house of former opposition legislator Jameson Timba.

He now leads a breakaway faction of the opposition outfit after the former leader Nelson Chamisa stepped down in January, alleging the party had been co-opted by the ruling ZANU-PF party.

During the arrests, several CCC members sustained injuries as they resisted arrest and clashed with law enforcement officers.

Lawyers claim the group had gathered to commemorate the June 16 Day of the African Child.

One minor was released while the rest were remanded in custody and their case continues.