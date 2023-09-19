The General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly kicks off later on Tuesday with key interventions expected from the Secretary General Antonio Guterres and world leaders.

Among them the Presidents of Brazil, the United States, South Africa and Ukraine.

Geo-politics divisions and development issues are likely to dominate, as leaders speak to both their national and international audiences.

Livestream:

World leaders will take centre stage at the rostrum of the General Assembly Tuesday, with Ukraine’s President expected to be a key focal point addressing the body for the first time in person since Russian troops invaded his country in February last year.

President Joe Biden will use his address to rally continued global support for Ukraine, while President Cyril Ramaphosa will seek to advance the interests of South Africa in the development context while calling for much needed reforms in multilateral institutions including international financial bodies.

The UN Chief Antonio Guterres will provide his annual assessment on the state of the planet and the urgent need for divisions and fragmentation to be overcome.