The Mokopane magistrate’s court in Limpopo will on Monday hand-down judgment in the bail application of two of the four accused in the double murder case of two slain African National Congress (ANC) leaders.

Jabu Mashamaite and James Chuma have been applying to be released on bail for more than two months.

The other two accused, Samuel Mokonyane and Nkholo Mangana, abandoned their bail application.

The four face murder and conspiracy to murder charges relating to the fatal shooting of ANC Mogalakwena councillor Valtyn Kekana, and party member Ralph Kanyane.

Kekana and Kanyane were shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Mokopane two years ago, in what is suspected to be a politically motivated killing.

They were activists who were believed to possess evidence of corruption at the Mogalakwena municipality

In May, SAPS senior officer major general Samuel Manala says they have a tight case against the accused.

“As far as we are concerned we are ready, the indictments are ready, the investigation is complete. The matter is ready to go to trial at the high court, that cannot be ruled out, it is quite clear that the suspects were not alone, there are still other suspects that are still outstanding.”