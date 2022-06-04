Another clay court victory
The Pole bagged the set 6-3 and sealed the deal in an hour and eight minutes to clinch her second Roland Garros title in three years, extending her winning streak with to 35 matches.
“Two years ago, winning this title was something amazing. I wouldn’t ever expect it. But this time I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here, even though it was pretty tough, the pressure was big. So thank you, fans for all your support”, says Swaitek.
An emotional Gauff, who played in her maiden Grand Slam final, thanked her team for their support.
“I like to thank my team. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get this one today. But thank you for always supporting me and hopefully this is the first final of many. I really appreciate you guys a lot. You really helped me so much this year”, says Gauff.
Swiatek becomes only the tenth woman to win multiple Roland Garros singles titles in the Open Era. At 21-years of age, she is also the fourth-youngest player to triumph more than once in Paris. Only Monica Seles, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert were younger when they did so.