World number one, Iga Swiatek of Poland, has won her second French Open title in Paris. Swiatek defeated American 18th seed, Coco Gauff in straight sets in the women’s final at Roland Garros.

Top seeded Swiatek started like a house on fire.The Pole completely dominated the 18-year old American, and broke the serve of a nervous-looking Gauff twice in the opening set. Around half an hour after the start of the match, Swiatek bagged the set 6-1.But Gauff wasn’t going to go down without a fight.

She took control of the second set early, by breaking the Swiatek serve in the first game. Although Gauff seemed to play with a bit more freedom, the Pole broke back in the fourth game to level matters at 2-all.

It was clear that Swiatek was back in charge of matters again, as she secured another service break in the sixth game, and held her own to take a 5-2 lead.Although Gauff then held her serve, Swiatek had already done enough to secure the victory.