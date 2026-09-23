72 hour manhunt launched for KwaMakhutha mass murder suspects

The Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has ordered that a 72 hour tracking operation be launched to find the gunmen who killed 11 people in KwaMakhutha, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.

A group of about 14 people were having a party in the Ziko area when at least three gunmen entered the yard and opened fire.

A pregnant woman is among those killed.

Dimpane has expressed her deep concern over the senseless loss of life.

National Police Spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane says Dimpane has urged anyone with information that can help catch the killers, to contact the police.

Phokane says, “There is no place in our communities for the senseless taking of human lives. Police must act decisively, mobilise all available resources and pursue those responsible until they are brought before the courts. We are confident that investigators are following a promising lead which could assist in securing a breakthrough in this case. The motive behind the shooting has not been established and investigations are continuing.”

Gang rivalry

KwaZulu-Natal police say gang rivalry cannot be ruled out as a possible motive for the mass shooting.

Police Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says four others were taken to hospital, where one person later died.

Netshiunda says, “We are investigating the motive for the shooting, but what we need to mention as well is that our crime intelligence have already identified some of the victims who they say had been on their radar for illegal activities, which for now we cannot divulge because of investigations. So, the motive is not yet known, but we cannot rule out a feud between rival gangs or groupings.”

Drugs and illegal firearms

The community of KwaMakhutha has told Premier Thami Ntuli that the area is plagued by drugs and illegal firearms, with gunshots heard almost every night.

Speaking at the crime scene, Ntuli promised to meet with residents as part of efforts to tackle crime in the area.

He also urged the community to share information about criminal activity with the police.

VIDEO | Ntuli addresses the media: