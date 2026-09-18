72-hour arrest plan activated after Libode police officers killed

The Eastern Cape Community Safety MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has condemned the fatal shooting of two police officers at Ziphunzana Location in Libode, near Mthatha, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The deceased members, aged 51 and 30, are from the Mthatha National Intervention Unit and the Mthatha Public Order Policing Unit.

According to the police, the incident occurred when armed suspects were attacking a spaza shop and demanding money from the shop operator.

The two members responded to a call for assistance and were later found with gunshot wounds.

A 72-hour plan has been activated to trace and arrest the suspects.

Community Safety Spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, says, “SAPS has since deployed a multi-disciplinary team to investigate the incident, and a 72-hour plan has been activated to trace and arrest the suspects. Preliminary intelligence is being followed up. MEC Nqatha calls on the team to leave no stone unturned in its investigation. The MEC is also urging community members to assist police with information that may lead to the arrest of those responsible for this heinous crime.”