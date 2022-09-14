Over 700 workers employed by SA Express face job losses after the Johannesburg High Court confirmed the final liquidation of the airline.

The liquidators first applied for the liquidation of the airline in 2000 to recover over R900 million owed to creditors.

The regional airline joins a list of local airlines that have closed shop in the past three years including Comair.

In 2020, former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni expressed his support for the liquidation of SA Express and South African Airways.

Labour unions tried to oppose the liquidation but failed. Unions say government should have intervened to stop more job losses in the sector.

The woes for SA Express workers have been on going for years, two years back, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they held a march to the Union Buildings.

VIDEO | SA Express workers march to the Union Buildings: