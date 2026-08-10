7.4-magnitude quake kills two in Colombia

At least two people were killed in a powerful earthquake in western Colombia on Monday, ​which downed buildings and left people trapped in the rubble, authorities ‌said.

Two people were killed in the town of Manizales, Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas said in an interview with Blu Radio, while Alejandro Eder, mayor of Cali, one of ​Colombia’s largest cities, said preliminary reports showed at least 20 structures had ​collapsed there, with people trapped.

He said Cali had requested disaster ⁠teams from Bogota and Medellin to aid in rescue efforts.

The quake’s epicenter ​was near San Jose del Palmar, in Choco, a sparsely populated province on ​Colombia’s Pacific coast.

Choco Governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba said there were injuries and significant damage in Quibdo, the provincial capital, and warned residents about aftershocks.

In neighboring Risaralda province, Governor ​Juan Diego Patino said Pereira, a major city in Colombia’s coffee-growing region, ​had also suffered serious damage to some buildings.

Colombia’s civil aviation authority said flights were suspended ‌at ⁠airports in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura, while inspectors checked for structural damage.

The country’s disaster agency said it had received reports from nine departments and all 32 departmental capitals where the quake was felt, triggering evacuations ​and initial reports ​of damage. Colombia’s geological ⁠service revised the quake’s magnitude up to 7.4 and said it struck at a depth of 96 km (60 miles). ​The US tsunami warning system said there was no ​tsunami threat.

Reuters ⁠witnesses in the Venezuelan border state of Tachira and the central-western city of Barquisimeto reported the quake had been felt there. Venezuela was hit by devastating twin ⁠earthquakes in ​June, which killed more than 6,000 people, ​mostly on the coast near the capital, Caracas.