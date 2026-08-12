7 000 in N Cape not paid social grants due to compliance issues

A few thousand Northern Cape beneficiaries were not paid their social grants last week due to compliance failures.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says it withheld payments for over 7 000 people who failed to avail themselves for the annual grant review process.

About 7 015 beneficiaries were flagged.

Provincial Regional Executive Manager, Karabelo Mojanaga says the review process is aimed at checking whether beneficiaries still qualify for social assistance.

“And it’s there so that we can safeguard the financial resources of government. As you know, SASSA spends a lot of money in terms of making sure that the most vulnerable are taken care of. In the province, last year we spent about R7 billion alone for grant disbursed. So, for us, it’s quite important that we ensure that those that get those grants are actually eligible. And it’s actually part of our SASSA act where we are required to do it on an annual basis. So, because of the prevalence of fraud, the prevalence of corruption in certain areas, it became quite important for us to accelerate the grant review process.”