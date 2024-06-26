69th anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter in Kliptown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC has reaffirmed its commitment to the ideals enshrined in the Freedom Charter on the 69th anniversary of its adoption in Kliptown, Soweto.

The party says the document was compiled through extensive consultations with ordinary South Africans.

It is a reminder of the responsibility to address ongoing challenges such as inequality, unemployment, and access to education and healthcare.

The ANC says the timeless document continues to inspire in its pursuit of a just, inclusive, and equitable South Africa.

It has also honoured key stalwarts who shaped the charter and the ANC, including Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo, Lilian Ngoyi, and Yusuf Dadoo whose courage and vision it says, continue to guide the party.

