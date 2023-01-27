The 67 Blankets for Madiba campaign pulled out all the stops in celebrating its 9th anniversary on Friday. This is a knitting revolution in honour of the late Global Icon Nelson Mandela and his legacy which was started in December 2013 after a challenge laid down by his former private secretary, Zelda la Grange.

This initiative began on social media and has now blossomed into a worldwide movement with knitting groups in countries like America and India.

VIDEO: 9th anniversary of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project

Since its inception, it has transformed into a “movement” of “Knitwits” who knit, stitch, sew, crochet and weave beautiful blankets and scarves which are distributed to the poor all over the globe.

The project puts into action Madiba’s words, it’s now in your hands.

“When Zelda first presented me with this challenge, it seemed like an impossible task but Madiba did say it always seems impossible until it’s done. I can comfortably say we have not made 67 blankets in the past 9 years but we have made over 67 000 blankets but at least 120 blankets which means at least 120 000 people in SA alone have been kept warmer during the winter months because of us,” says Founder: 67 blankets for Nelson Mandela, Carolyn Steyn.