The Gauteng Department of Health says only 12 of the 74 bodies recovered from the building that caught fire in Marshalltown in Johannesburg on Thursday are identifiable. The remaining 62 bodies have been burnt beyond recognition and will require DNA sampling from their families.

There are also four body parts that will be sent for DNA testing. The fire which started early on Thursday also left more than 60 injured.

The Health Department has been briefing the media at the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services where families will be identifying their loved ones.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services, Thembalethu Mpahlaza, says it will take some time for the process to be finalised.

“Out of the 74 bodies that we have collected, we only have 12 bodies that are identifiable, that can be viewed by means of visual or eye but 62 of these bodies have burnt beyond recognition. It will take a while to finalise the process of harvesting the DNA samples from those bodies.”

Officials say it takes 24-72 hours to process the DNA:

Final inspection of the scene

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Emergency Services officials are currently conducting their final inspection of the gutted building before officially handing the scene over to the police.

The police’s K9 unit and forensic teams have also begun combing through the fire ravaged building in Marshalltown.

“We have sent our firefighters inside the building just to do one final sweep of all five storeys just to make sure that we can’t recover any other body and then after that we will be handing over the incident to the generals. From our side as the city, there will be continuous interventions. Our disaster management is busy coordinating. So, from our side as EMS, I think today will be our last day in terms of our contribution in terms of this devastating incident,” says Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.