Six-thousand temporary work opportunities in Gauteng have been created following the launch of the Cleaning and Greening Expanded Public Works Programme.

The project was launched by Premier Panyaza Lesufi at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

It aims to tackle littering and illegal dumping in townships, informal settlements and hostels.

The programme is also aimed at addressing food insecurity challenges at household level.

Lesufi says they are cutting the budget for food parcels in order to create more work opportunities in the province.

He says, “We’ve got the budget for the food parcels and I really believe they are demeaning. Yes, there are people who need it, it’s millions of rands but if you give people the opportunity and use that or part of it to ensure that it’s self-sustainable rather than rely on handouts.”

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi launches the Cleaning and Greening Expanded Public Works Programme: