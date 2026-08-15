5th man arrested over murder of Umngeni Municipality DA councillor

The KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team has arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of Umngeni Municipality Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested this morning in Mpophomeni and is expected to appear in the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Ndlovu was murdered at his home in 2023 in front of his wife and children.

Police say Chief Simphiwe Zuma of Nxamalala in Impendle has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the killing and remains in custody after being denied bail twice.

DA Chief Whip in the Umngeni Municipality Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was murdered at his home in 2023 in full view of his family. pic.twitter.com/K5mJoVPJET — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 15, 2026

Two other suspects have already pleaded guilty to their involvement.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says investigations are continuing.

“The latest arrest brings the total number of suspects arrested and charged in connection with the murder to five. The KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team remains resolute in its pursuit of those who orchestrate and execute political killings. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing, and police will continue to pursue all outstanding leads to ensure that every person found to have played a role in this murder is brought before the courts. PKTT’s message is clear: political killings will not be tolerated and those who order, finance, facilitate or execute these murders will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice.”

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu’s family relieved as murder suspects appeared in court