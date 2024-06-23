’58 MK Party members will be sworn in on Tuesday’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament has confirmed that 58 members of the MK Party will be sworn in on Tuesday.

It says this is done to comply with the Constitution, which mandates that before MPs begin to perform their functions they must swear faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the constitution.

The swearing-in will be presided over by the Chief Justice or a judge designated by him.

Parliament says it received 21 supplementation names from MK.

A supplementation name is a name that was not on the original list the party had submitted to the Chief Justice.

Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explained the process.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Act, political parties may supplement or fill any vacancies that may occur on their candidates’ lists prior to the first swearing-in after elections. This ensures that all designated seats are filled and that parties are fully represented. Parliament has received an indication from the MK Party regarding the supplementation of their candidates list with a total of 21 members. All required travel and accommodation logistics are being arranged in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony,” says Mothapo.

