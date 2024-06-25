58 MK Party member to be sworn in as National Assembly members

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fifty-eight members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party, led by Dr John Hlophe, will be sworn in as members of the National Assembly this morning.

They had informed parliament that they would not be available to be sworn in with other elected members just over a week ago.

At the time, the party had indicated that it was challenging the outcomes of the May 29 election.

The MK party missed the group swearing-in ceremony that Parliament had on June 14 and 15.

In order to serve as members of Parliament, they must swear or affirm faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution.

In the run-up to the elections, one of the party leaders and founders, President Jacob Zuma, had indicated that they would change the Constitution if elected into power.

The party has in the meantime indicated that the impeached former judge, John Hlophe, will be its leader in Parliament.

In the African National Congress (ANC) benches, corruption accused Zizi Kodwa, will reportedly be sworn in as well.

It is unclear if the step-aside rule will be applied to Kodwa as an MP.

Opening of Parliament

As the country awaits the announcement of Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Parliament says its presiding officers will consult Ramaphosa on the date of the opening of Parliament.

The joint sitting will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre at a date yet to be determined.

Parliament will also hold various sittings this week to establish some of its structures for the seventh administration.

The rules committees of both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will meet on Wednesday.

VIDEO: MK Party members to be sworn in on Tuesday: