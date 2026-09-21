53-year-old man expected to appear in court for alleged rape of minor

A 53-year-old man accused of raping a minor in Mavambe village near Malamulele in Limpopo is expected to make his first appearance in the local magistrate’s court on Monday morning.

Police say the man took a nine-year-old girl to his residence where he allegedly sexually abused her.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a minor at Mavambe village near Malamulele in Limpopo. https://t.co/GuT0vlH0RB pic.twitter.com/OQa1PZp03I — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 20, 2026

The girl had been sent to a local spaza shop when the incident allegedly happened.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says, “A case of rape was subsequently opened at the local police who activated a massive manhunt for the known male suspect. The suspect was subsequently arrested the next day at his residence in Mavambe village following a tracing operation by the Malamulele Detectives Unit. A 53-year-old male suspect is expected to appear before the Malamulele magistrate court on Monday, facing a charge of rape.”