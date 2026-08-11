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53 rescued from capsized ferry on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe

A view from inside a passenger ferry sailing across calm waters
  • A view from inside a passenger ferry sailing across calm waters.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash@Chuma A
SABC

At least 53 people have reportedly been rescued after a passenger ferry capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe. The vessel, carrying 90 passengers and five crew members, overturned near Long Island on Tuesday afternoon.

A major search-and-rescue operation is under way, with emergency teams scouring the area for those still unaccounted for.

There are fears of fatalities, but authorities have yet to confirm a death toll.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear.

VIDEO | Initial reports indicate that the ferry capsized due to strong winds:

-Reporting by Blain Herman

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