50th National Arts Festival kicks off in Makhanda

The National Arts Festival in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, kicks off on Thursday. The stage is set to offer thrilling experiences for both locals and tourists.

This year marks the renowned festival’s 50th celebration of creative freedom and zeal by all South African artists taking part in the festival.

The theatre line-up includes “The Suit” by Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, and Swartwater by Nama Khoi Productions amongst others. For the Dance and Physical arts lovers CION: Requiem of Ravel’s Boléro and Aslama by Yaseen Manuel.

At 72, Sipho Hotstix returns to the festival with some of his all-time favourite hits.

The festival continues to contribute significantly to the local economy and accounting for nearly 3% of the country’s GDP.

CEO of the National Arts Festival, Monica Newton says the stage is set and the performers are ready to dazzle audiences in Makhanda.

“50 Years is such a big milestone in anybody’s life and it’s a testament to the extraordinary partnerships and building this festival Standard Bank’s been with us for over 40 years Eastern Cape province has been supporting us for more than 20 years. So this festival really is built on the back of the efforts of the people who love it the artists to come and support it and this year we’re taking time to really think about what we’ve achieved. The artists have come through stages to celebrate work that we might have seen before but that’s been presented in new ways but also begin to imagine what the next 50 years look like for the National Arts Festival.”

Eastern Cape talent is woven into all aspects of the 50th National Arts Festival programme. In partnership with the Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, specific programmes are produced to shine a spotlight on the Eastern Cape’s cultural gems. pic.twitter.com/2Ypb3FwFPU — NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) June 18, 2024

Performing arts

Many artists dream of performing here. Aaron Mcllroy and Lisa Bobbert have been living that dream for 30 years.

Performing Artist Aaron Mcllroy says it’s crazy to think I first came here in 1986 and now we are celebrating 50 years of the Arta Festival. It’s been such a wonderful couple of years meeting different people from all walks of life who have enjoyed our performances. The festival has also helped us to grow and improve our crafts and every year reignited the passion for performing arts.”

“The Arts Festival is every creative wildest dream. To be a part of such a huge celebration of the arts is so beautiful. I can’t wait to get on stage again and do what I love in front of huge crowds” says Lisa Bobbert.

Upcoming performers

Upcoming performers like Mihlali Ngqinzi and Thuli Nduvane being at the festival is a dream come true.

“I’ve always dreamed of one day being a professional dancer performing on world stages and I feel that the National Arts Festival is a step towards that. I’m so honored to be performing at this year’s festival,” says Mihlali Ngqinzi.

Upcoming performer Thuli Nduvane adds, “Our theater production is all about telling the South African story in a humorous way yet addressing the issues we are facing such as gender-based violence, and rape which we feel we can be a channel in addressing them in theatrical way.”

Eastern Cape creativity will be fully showcased throughout the program and through the works of crafters whose works will be on display and for sale at the Village Green.

The festival will run until 30 June 204.

As we celebrate 50 years of the National Arts Festival, join us at Makhanda’s City Hall to celebrate nearly 40 years of the groundbreaking South African musical, Sarafina! Book your tickets now: https://t.co/bTUO11Fsjm pic.twitter.com/beTQvRVI3c — NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) June 4, 2024

After their debut at the 2023 Festival, the Proudly Problematic trio is back for #NAF50 and ready to get you laughing. Catch them at Graham Hotel from 20 to 24 June as part of this year’s jam-packed comedy programme. 🎟️Book your tickets now: https://t.co/zIFaxbSUBS pic.twitter.com/CzcWClrZTm — NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) June 17, 2024