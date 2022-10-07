The 50-year-old man accused of assaulting and pointing a firearm at a teenage boy at Groblersdal in Limpopo is expected to make his fourth appearance at the local Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

Cornelius Pretorius allegedly assaulted the 16-year-old boy after an argument over seasoning salt in June.

Pretorius is expected to enter the dock and plead on charges of assault with intent to do bodily grievous harm and pointing a firearm.

In an incident that was widely circulated on social media, Pretorius could be seen stomping and assaulting the boy.

He also allegedly pointed a firearm at him.

He is now out on R20 000 bail granted by the High Court in Polokwane last month after the local Magistrate’s Court had denied him bail.

The incident has raised racial tensions amongst community members in Groblersdal.

In the video below from June, the alleged assault victim spoke to SABC News about the incident: