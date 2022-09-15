Fifty foreign nationals have been arrested at a dumping site in Kimberley, Northern Cape, during a multi-disciplinary operation dubbed “Vuthu Hawe”.

The operation targeted several criminal activities including undocumented people and drug trafficking.

Northern Cape police Spokesperson Dikeledi Gopane says police also confiscated dangerous weapons including knives.

“A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted in Kimberley by SAPS members from Kimberley, Modderivier, Galeshewe and Kagisho police stations respectively. External role players included the Department of Home Affairs and Sol Plaatje municipal security who embarked on activities at the municipal dumping area. Fifty undocumented persons were arrested and detained, numerous knives and dangerous weapons were confiscated,” Gopane explains.