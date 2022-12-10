Five suspects arrested for possession of rhino horns at Leyden near Mokopane in Limpopo are expected to appear at the Mokopane magistrate’s court soon. Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says they started investigating after receiving a report that two rhino were shot dead and dehorned on a game farm.

Police in Tinmyne in Mokopane in Waterberg district on Friday arrested five suspects for possession of rhino horns and unlicenced firearms with fiv ammunicition in Leyden village outside Mokopane.

The suspects aged between 25 and forty were driving in a red VW polo with Gauteng registration numbers. It is believed that the rhino horns that were recovered those of two carcasses that were found in a game farm in Donset policing area.

The police also found a hunting rifle with silencer and five rounds of ammunition and two butcher knives. The suspects are expected to appear before the Mokopone magistrate’s court soon.