5 096 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 899 841, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This increase represents a 20.9% positivity rate. The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (36%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%).

The institute says due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.

”Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100 812 to date,” says the institute in a statement.

24 927 476 tests have been conducted in both public and private.

Below are the latest coronavirus stats:

