A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old boy in Libode in the Eastern Cape. The man is accused of kidnapping the boy on his way from a soccer match and molesting him overnight.

The boy managed to escape the following day and reported the matter.

Police Spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says the alleged perpetrator is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“According to the report, the victim was on his way home returning from a football game when he met the suspect who forcefully took him to his house where he raped him. The victim managed to escape the following day and reported the matter. The suspect was traced and subsequently arrested by the FCF Unit. He is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”

Meanwhile, residents of Steinkopf near Springbok in the Northern Cape say the government should make police stations with critical shortages its priority. According to the residents, police in the area service a population of more than 12 000.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province has admitted that there’s a shortage of personnel and resources at some police stations.

One resident, Engela Farmer, says they don’t feel safe.

“No, I don’t feel safe. If you call the police, they can’t come to you. They go to a call-out in other areas. I am staying alone and there are other women in Steinkopf also staying alone. So, it’s as if you are a target.”