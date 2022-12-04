A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Siphenathi Xhali at Alexandria in the Eastern Cape.
Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says the suspect, who is the child’s uncle allegedly alerted the police on Saturday morning about a person being assaulted at his house.
When police arrived they found the brutally battered body of the girl lying on the floor.
Naidu says it is suspected that she was murdered with a spade and that the deceased may have been raped.
The suspect will appear at the Kenton On Sea Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, and there could be an additional rape charge, depending on the post-mortem results.
